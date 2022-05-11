NC Gov. Cooper unveiling second-year budget recommendations

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina government budget process is starting up again as Gov. Roy Cooper unveils his recommendations for the next fiscal year.
The Democratic governor scheduled a Wednesday news conference to discuss adjustments he’d like the General Assembly to make to the second year of a two-year budget that was just approved in November. The legislative session begins next week.
Cooper agreed to sign the two-year plan although it contained many Republican priorities on tax cuts and policy changes that he opposed. He said the good within the budget outweighed the bad. A comprehensive budget hadn’t been in place since 2019 because of a negotiating impasse that year by Cooper and the GOP legislative majorities.
The legislative and executive branches agree the state should have $6 billion more revenue than anticipated thanks to a strong economy. That could mean more spending, tax cuts or saving for the next recession.
