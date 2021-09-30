 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

NC government, constitution expert John Sanders dies at 94

  • 0

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — John Sanders. an expert on North Carolina government and higher education who helped revise the state constitution into its current form, has died at age 94.

Sanders died Sept. 22 in Chapel Hill, according to Walker’s Funeral Home and the University of North Carolina School of Government, which he led for 24 years. Obituaries by the funeral home and the school didn't give a cause of death.

A Johnston County native who received bachelor's and law degrees from UNC-Chapel Hill, Sanders joined the faculty of the then-Institute of Government in 1956. He was named director first in the early 1960s and again in the late 1970s.

Sanders was a staff member for the North Carolina Constitutional Commission that led to revisions to what became the 1971 constitution. He also led staff work on a panel that helped establish the statewide community college system.

Sanders worked several years as a University of North Carolina system administrator. He drafted the system's first affirmative action plan. He was president for 15 years of the North Carolina State Capitol Foundation, which focuses on restoring the 1840 seat of government in Raleigh.

Survivors include his wife, Ann Beal Sanders; three children and a grandchild. A memorial service is planned for later.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Big pressure on Biden, Dems to trim $3.5T federal overhaul

Big pressure on Biden, Dems to trim $3.5T federal overhaul

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pressure mounting, President Joe Biden and Democrats in Congress strained Tuesday to trim back his potentially historic $3.5 trillion government overhaul to win support from two key holdout senators ahead of make-or-break deadlines for votes.

GOP blocks bill to keep government going; new try ahead

GOP blocks bill to keep government going; new try ahead

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican senators blocked a bill Monday night to keep the government operating and allow federal borrowing, but Democrats aiming to avert a shutdown pledged to try again — at the same time pressing ahead on President Joe Biden’s big plans to reshape government.

Senate parliamentarian deals fresh immigration blow to Dems

Senate parliamentarian deals fresh immigration blow to Dems

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate parliamentarian told Democrats on Wednesday that their newest proposal for helping millions of immigrants stay in the U.S. permanently could not be included in their $3.5 trillion social and environment bill, the party's latest setback on the issue.

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Paralympics medalist Melissa Stockwell talks about the power of choice

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News