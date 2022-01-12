 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

NC governor backs Beasley as Senate primary field clears

  • Updated
  • 0
Election 2022-North Carolina-Senate

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, left, congratulates Cheri Beasley after naming her as the next Chief Justice of the NC Supreme Court during a news conference at the Executive Mansion in Raleigh, N.C., Feb. 12, 2019. Gov. Cooper gave Beasley his full-throated endorsement for the U.S. Senate on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022 attempting to secure a smoother path for her to become the Democrats' nominee to wrest a seat held by a Republican since 2005.

 Ethan Hyman - member image share, The News & Observer

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Gov. Roy Cooper gave former North Carolina Chief Justice Cheri Beasley his full-throated endorsement for the U.S. Senate on Wednesday, attempting to secure a smoother path for her to become the Democrats' nominee to wrest a seat held by a Republican since 2005.

“As someone who knows what it takes to win, I can tell you that Cheri’s got it. She’s honest and trustworthy and she’ll put in the hard work necessary to fight for the people of North Carolina,” Cooper said in a video provided by Beasley’s campaign.

Cooper had signaled his backing after Beasley's main primary rival left the race in mid-December. His endorsement now, with four months to go before the May 17 primary, suggests how much Democrats want to improve party unity and give additional momentum to Beasley before what's sure to be a brutal general election campaign against whoever wins the Republican primary.

GOP Sen. Richard Burr isn't seeking reelection after three terms, and next fall's outcome could tip the current 50-50 balance in the Senate.

People are also reading…

Beasley's remaining Democratic primary rivals include Beaufort Mayor Rett Newton. The contentious Republican side features Rep. Ted Budd, former Gov. Pat McCrory and ex-Rep. Mark Walker. Budd was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, and Walker appears to be staying in the race even after Trump asked him last month to consider running for a House seat instead.

It was Cooper, now in his second term and this year’s chairman of the Democratic Governors Association, who named Beasley in 2019 to be the first Black woman to oversee the judicial branch in North Carolina history. She lost her bid to be elected to an eight-year term as chief justice by just 400 votes in November 2020. Now she's seeking to be North Carolina's first Black U.S. senator.

“When I appointed Cheri Beasley to be the chief justice of the North Carolina Supreme Court, I knew she was the right person at the right time. That thought is even more true today,” adds Cooper. "She’ll be the partner I need in Washington and a strong voice for our state.”

State Sen. Jeff Jackson of Charlotte threw his support to Beasley when he quit the race last month, saying she had been consistently leading him in the polls and that “a costly and divisive primary" could prevent Democrats from retaking the seat. Beasley also had earned endorsements from key Democratic interest groups, including the AFL-CIO and Planned Parenthood.

Another Beasley rival left the race in November — former state Sen. Erica Smith of Northampton County, who finished second to Cal Cunningham in the 2020 Democratic U.S. Senate primary, decided to run instead for the U.S. House seat vacated by the retiring Democratic Rep. G.K. Butterfield.

Beasley's campaign announced Tuesday that it raised more than $2.1 million in the final three months of 2021 and began this year with over $2.8 million in cash. Beasley was already the top fundraiser among all candidates for Burr’s seat during the previous two quarters. Newton's campaign reported raising $144,300 overall through Sept. 30. Fourth-quarter filings must be turned in to federal campaign officials by Jan. 31.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Biden surveys Colorado wildfire damage, comforts victims

Biden surveys Colorado wildfire damage, comforts victims

LOUISVILLE, Colo. (AP) — Offering hugs and humor, President Joe Biden comforted Coloradans grappling with rebuilding homes and businesses destroyed last week by a rare wind-whipped, winter fire that burned through a pair of heavily populated suburbs between Denver and Boulder.

Biden warns of US peril from Trump's 'dagger' at democracy

Biden warns of US peril from Trump's 'dagger' at democracy

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden forcefully blamed Donald Trump and his supporters Thursday for holding a “dagger at the throat of democracy” with election lies that sparked last year's deadly assault on the U.S. Capitol, using the anniversary of the attack to warn that America's system of government remains under urgent threat.

Biden challenges Senate on voting: 'Tired of being quiet!'

Biden challenges Senate on voting: 'Tired of being quiet!'

ATLANTA (AP) — Pounding his hand for emphasis, President Joe Biden challenged senators Tuesday to “stand against voter suppression” by changing Senate rules to pass voting rights legislation that Republicans are blocking from debate and votes.

Trump maintains grip on GOP despite violent insurrection

Trump maintains grip on GOP despite violent insurrection

WASHINGTON (AP) — As a raging band of his supporters scaled walls, smashed windows, used flagpoles to beat police and breached the U.S. Capitol in a bid to overturn a free and fair election, Donald Trump's excommunication from the Republican Party seemed a near certainty, his name tarnished beyond repair.

Intel reports repeatedly failed to forecast Capitol riot

Intel reports repeatedly failed to forecast Capitol riot

WASHINGTON (AP) — Intelligence reports compiled by the U.S. Capitol Police in the days before last year's insurrection envisioned only an improbable or remote risk of violence, even as other assessments warned that crowds of potentially thousands of pro-Trump demonstrators could converge in Washington and create a dangerous situation.

Republicans eye repealing, replacing huge Arizona tax cuts

Republicans eye repealing, replacing huge Arizona tax cuts

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Republican lawmakers who pushed through a nearly $2 billion income tax cut in the last session are looking to repeal it and replace it with a new version, a move that would end a voter referendum that has stopped the tax cut law from taking effect.

Dutch king swears in new ruling coalition, Rutte's 4th

Dutch king swears in new ruling coalition, Rutte's 4th

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte embarked on a fourth term Monday, leading a coalition that took office amid a nationwide coronavirus lockdown and policy challenges ranging from climate change and housing shortages to the future of agriculture.

Ethiopia grants amnesty to high-profile political detainees

Ethiopia grants amnesty to high-profile political detainees

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Ethiopia’s government on Friday announced an amnesty for some of the country’s most high-profile political detainees, including opposition figure Jawar Mohammed and senior Tigray party officials, as Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed spoke of reconciliation for Orthodox Christmas.

Watch Now: Related Video

Dog rescued after surviving in deep snow, California wildfires

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News