NC governor sending another 100 Guard members to Washington
NC governor sending another 100 Guard members to Washington

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Another 100 North Carolina National Guard members are going to Washington to help with security leading up to President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration next week, Gov. Roy Cooper's office said Friday.

Cooper had already announced 200 guard members would be heading to the nation's capital to help government authorities there in light of last week's mob attack at the U.S. Capitol. Cooper spokesperson Ford Porter confirmed the additional mobilizations.

The National Guard Bureau in Washington requested the additional personnel, North Carolina Guard Lt. Col. Matt DeVivo said in an email. All 300 guard members — serving in military police, engineering and armored brigade units based in Asheville, Clinton and Raeford — should be in place by Monday, DeVivo said.

At least 21,000 National Guard troops from across the U.S. have agreed to assist with security in Washington.

Cooper also this week had called up 350 guard members who will remain on duty in North Carolina.

On Wednesday, Cooper said "ongoing security concerns in Washington, D.C. and state capitals around the nation following last week’s attack on the U.S. Capitol must be taken seriously, and I will deploy necessary resources to keep North Carolinians safe.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

