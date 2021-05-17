 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
NC governor signs licensure bill for autism treatment
0 comments
AP

NC governor signs licensure bill for autism treatment

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Supporters of children and adults with autism said legislation signed into law on Monday by Gov. Roy Cooper creating a licensing process for treatment specialists should expand services and rein in their costs.

The bipartisan measure that Cooper signed at an outdoor Executive Mansion ceremony says behavior analysts can now operate independently, rather than under the supervision of psychologists, as has been required. North Carolina was the only state until now mandating such control, bill supporters say, leading to higher costs and less access to therapy for those autism spectrum disorder.

“It’s more about access to care and the fact that depending on your zip code, you can be without,” said Rep. Zack Hawkins, a Durham County Democrat who helped shepherd the Senate bill through the House with Majority Leader John Bell, a Republican. Hawkins has two sons with autism disorders.

The new law, which creates a state Behavior Analysis Board to issue licenses, charge fees and conduct investigations of licensees, “is going to impact so many lives in our state,” GOP Sen. Jim Perry of Lenoir County, a chief bill sponsor, said during the ceremony.

Children, their parents and licensure proponents huddled around Cooper as he signed the measure.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Sioux City firefighters fight structure fire

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Justices consider hearing a case on 'most offensive word'
National Politics

Justices consider hearing a case on 'most offensive word'

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — Robert Collier says that during the seven years he worked as an operating room aide at Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas, white nurses called him and other Black employees “boy." Management ignored two large swastikas painted on a storage room wall. And for six months, he regularly rode an elevator with the N-word carved into a wall.

+3
Trump critic Cheney cautions Jan. 6 riot could happen again
National Politics

Trump critic Cheney cautions Jan. 6 riot could happen again

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — Rep. Liz Cheney, newly ousted from House Republican leadership for challenging former President Donald Trump, criticized GOP colleagues Sunday for downplaying the Jan. 6 riot and condoning Trump’s lies that the 2020 election was stolen, saying they were “complicit” in undermining democracy.

+11
Hearing on Jan. 6 violence exposes stark partisan divisions
National

Hearing on Jan. 6 violence exposes stark partisan divisions

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans sought to rewrite the history of the Jan. 6 insurrection during a rancorous congressional hearing Wednesday, painting the Trump supporters who attacked the building as mostly peaceful patriots and downplaying repeatedly the violence of the day.

+3
Blinken hasn't seen any evidence on AP Gaza building strike
National Politics

Blinken hasn't seen any evidence on AP Gaza building strike

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Monday he hasn't yet seen any evidence supporting Israel's claim that Hamas operated in a Gaza building housing The Associated Press and other media outlets that was destroyed by an Israeli airstrike. Blinken said he has pressed Israel for justification.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News