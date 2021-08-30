NC governor vetoes doing away with pistol purchase permits

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed a bill Monday that would do away with the permit someone must obtain from a county sheriff before buying a pistol, turning back a key agenda item of conservative gun-rights activists.

Cooper's veto was expected, and an override will be difficult for Republicans who control the General Assembly, since they lack veto-proof majorities in the House and Senate. Only two Democrats — both in the House — voted for doing away with the pistol purchase permitting system, which goes back more than 100 years.

Cooper supports more gun-sale restrictions, not less, and his office expressed his opposition to the bill the day after the final legislative vote this month.

“Gun permit laws reduce gun homicides and suicides and reduce the availability of guns for criminal activity," Cooper said in a news release. “At a time of rising gun violence, we cannot afford to repeal a system that works to save lives. The legislature should focus on combating gun violence instead of making it easier for guns to end up in the wrong hands.”