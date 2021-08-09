 Skip to main content
NC House budget proposal expected to clear chamber this week
NC House budget proposal expected to clear chamber this week

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina House Republicans are ready this week to advance its two-year state government spending proposal.

The House Finance Committee scheduled a meeting Monday to examine the tax portions of the budget proposal that chamber members have been working on for several weeks.

And the appropriations panel is expected to meet Tuesday and consider spending amendments. The full House could finish voting on the measure by Thursday.

The Senate approved its version of the budget back in June. It contained significant income tax cuts and billions of dollars to build schools and state government buildings, as well as to put in savings.

House and Senate Republicans will have to negotiate a final spending plan. They've already agreed on spending caps for each of the two years. How much they listen to Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper and his priorities will have a lot to do with whether he'll sign the ultimate package or veto it.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

