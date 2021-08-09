NC House budget spends more on construction, pay than Senate

House Republicans expect the full chamber to approve the measure by Thursday after some committee meetings. That will set up negotiations on a final spending plan between and House and Senate leaders. How much they listen to Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper and his priorities will have a lot to do with whether he will sign the ultimate package or veto it.

The House proposes average 5.5 % raises for public school teachers over two years — starting with a 4% average increase this fall and with an emphasis on pay for veteran teachers. That compares to the Senate's proposal of 1.5% average raises each year. Cooper wants even more — reaching 10% over the two years. All budget authors also would provide teacher bonuses of some kind.

State employees would get 5% raises over two years in the House plan, bringing it in line with Cooper’s plan. The Senate offered less. The House budget would provide up to $2,000 in one-time bonuses, with the largest going to the lowest-paid workers.

And while the Senate proposed doing away with the corporate income tax by 2028, the House would only reduce the current 2.5% rate to 1.99% by 2025. Cooper has railed repeatedly against corporate tax breaks when he says needs for public schools are great.