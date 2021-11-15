 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

NC House Democrats Adcock, Hunt aim to switch to Senate

  • 0

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A pair of North Carolina House Democrats announced on Monday they would seek seats in the state Senate in 2022.

Rep. Gale Adcock of Cary, the No. 2 Democrat in the chamber, said she'll run for a seat in western Wake County where current Sen. Wiley Nickel lives. But Nickel already has said he's running for Congress next year.

Adcock, the deputy Democratic leader, is a former Cary council member who was first elected to the House in 2014.

Second-term Rep. Rachel Hunt of Charlotte also announced that she is running for a Senate district in southeastern Mecklenburg County. The senator living in that district, Sen. Jeff Jackson, is seeking the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate. Hunt is the daughter of former four-term Gov. Jim Hunt.

Hunt and Adcock announced their decisions less than two weeks after the Republican-controlled legislature approved new legislative district boundaries for the next decade, based on 2020 census figures.

A House Republican, Rep. Bobby Hanig of Currituck County, already announced this month that he would run for a Senate seat covering 10 northeastern counties. First-term Democratic Sen. Ernestine Bazemore of Bertie County lives in that district.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

House Jan. 6 panel subpoenas 10 former White House aides

House Jan. 6 panel subpoenas 10 former White House aides

WASHINGTON (AP) — House investigators issued subpoenas Tuesday to 10 former officials who worked for Donald Trump at the end of his presidency, an effort to find out more about what the president was doing and saying as his supporters violently stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 in a bid to overturn his defeat.

Dems call for censure of GOP congressman over violent video

Dems call for censure of GOP congressman over violent video

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ten House Democrats, led by the co-chairs of the Democratic Women's Caucus, said Wednesday that they will introduce a House resolution to censure Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., for tweeting a video that included altered animation showing him striking Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., with a sword.

Watch Now: Related Video

Bannon appears in court on contempt charges

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News