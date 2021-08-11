NC House gives initial approval to budget bill

Cooper, House Speaker Tim Moore and Senate leader Phil Berger have all expressed optimism in working out a deal that everyone can live with. If negotiations falter, it's possible Republicans could attract enough Democrats to override any Cooper veto. Nine House Democrats joined the Republicans in voting yes on Wednesday night.

Minority Leader Robert Reives and other House Democrats who voted no said the budget bill was better in many respects than the Senate plan.

But they said the GOP budget plan cut corporate taxes too much, left out Medicaid expansion and failed to adequately address a judge’s directive to boost public education funding by hundreds of millions of dollars annual to comply with a constitutional directive. At the same time, the budget bill leaves $3.5 billion unspent.

“Even though it has things that we like that the governor has been pushing for and we’ve gotten, it really falls woefully short of where we need to be," Reives, from Chatham County, said at a news conference before the afternoon debate.