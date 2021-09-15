NC House speaker: Budget, new maps are goals for October

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Republican legislative leaders are aiming to finalize a North Carolina state government budget and complete redistricting by the end of October, House Speaker Tim Moore said on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters after a House floor session, Moore said he was hopeful that House and Senate Republican budget writers would get a compromise spending plan to Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper next week. The General Assembly wouldn't vote on that plan. Rather, it would serve as a starting point for negotiations with Cooper.

The governor, Moore and Senate leader Phil Berger have expressed more optimism this year that Cooper could accept and sign into law a final two-year budget. A comprehensive budget never got enacted in 2019 when a Cooper veto led to a stalemate with the GOP.

“The goal right now is to have a budget finalized in the first week or second week of October,” Moore said. “And then I think redistricting would probably fall in the next week or so after that.”

The fiscal year began July 1, but there was no threat of a government shutdown.