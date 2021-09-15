 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
NC House speaker: Budget, new maps are goals for October
0 Comments
AP

NC House speaker: Budget, new maps are goals for October

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Republican legislative leaders are aiming to finalize a North Carolina state government budget and complete redistricting by the end of October, House Speaker Tim Moore said on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters after a House floor session, Moore said he was hopeful that House and Senate Republican budget writers would get a compromise spending plan to Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper next week. The General Assembly wouldn't vote on that plan. Rather, it would serve as a starting point for negotiations with Cooper.

The governor, Moore and Senate leader Phil Berger have expressed more optimism this year that Cooper could accept and sign into law a final two-year budget. A comprehensive budget never got enacted in 2019 when a Cooper veto led to a stalemate with the GOP.

“The goal right now is to have a budget finalized in the first week or second week of October,” Moore said. “And then I think redistricting would probably fall in the next week or so after that.”

The fiscal year began July 1, but there was no threat of a government shutdown.

The General Assembly's redistricting committees are holding public hearings this month before drawing new boundaries for legislative and congressional seats. Meetings were scheduled in Durham and Nash counties on Wednesday and in Pitt and Alamance counties on Thursday.

Moore, a Kings Mountain Republican, said later Wednesday he also was hopeful the legislature could wrap up its business for this year's session by the end of October.

Lawmakers still have other pieces of legislation to consider that may pass in the session's final weeks or be pushed to 2022. They include measures authorizing marijuana use for medicinal purposes and the licensing of sports wagering outlets. Also pending are a wide-ranging energy production bill and a measure to force more controls upon the North Carolina High School Athletic Association.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: The mystery of the mask

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+21
Out West, Biden points to wildfires to push for big rebuild
National Politics

Out West, Biden points to wildfires to push for big rebuild

  • Updated

MATHER, Calif. (AP) — President Joe Biden on Monday used his first Western swing in office to hold out the wildfires burning across the region as an argument for his $3.5 trillion rebuilding plans, calling year-round fires and other extreme weather a climate change reality the nation can no longer ignore.

+2
Police planning to reinstall Capitol fence ahead of rally
National Politics

Police planning to reinstall Capitol fence ahead of rally

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — Law enforcement officials concerned by the prospect for violence at a rally in the nation's capital next week are planning to reinstall protective fencing that surrounded the U.S. Capitol for months after the Jan. 6 insurrection, according to a person familiar with the discussions.

FBI releases newly declassified record on Sept. 11 attacks
National Politics

FBI releases newly declassified record on Sept. 11 attacks

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — A declassified FBI document related to logistical support given to two of the Saudi hijackers in the run-up to the Sept. 11 attacks details contacts the men had with Saudi associates in the United States but does not provide proof that senior kingdom officials were complicit in the plot.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News