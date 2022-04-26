 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

NC judge drops price to cover school plan, omits spend order

  • Updated
  • 0

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina judge on Tuesday cut the amount of money needed to comply through the middle of next year with a step-by-step plan to address state educational inequities. But he declined to leave in place the crux of another judge’s order that directed cash from government coffers be sent to state agencies to cover a fiscal gap.

Special Superior Court Judge Mike Robinson ruled in long-running public education spending litigation which he began presiding over last month. Judge David Lee had directed in November that $1.75 billion be moved from state coffers to three government agencies to carry out two years of an eight-year, $5.6 billion remedial plan that he also endorsed last June.

Robinson wrote that provisions within a two-year state budget -- approved by the General Assembly and signed by Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper a week after Lee’s order -- reduced the amount now needed to carry out the plan through June 2023 to $785 million. But since a panel of the state Court of Appeals had already blocked the portion of Lee's ordering directing the transfer because it said only lawmakers can appropriate money, Robinson said he was obliged to remove that directive from his amended order.

People are also reading…

“Accordingly, this court cannot and shall not consider the legal issue of the trial court’s authority to order state officers to transfer funds from the state treasury to fund” the remedial plan, Robinson wrote.

That part of the ruling is a setback for school districts and parents of students who are plaintiffs in decades-long litigation over school funding. They say the state keeps falling short of its constitutional duties to help at-risk children and those in poor counties.

Still, Robinson wrote, Lee's order should be amended to declare the state has failed to fully fund those two years of the remedial plan that Lee backed, and that additional money is “adjudged to be owed” to three state agencies.

The Supreme Court had ordered Robinson to review Lee's order in light of the budget law and report back by April 20. The judge asked for and received an extra week, saying he needed more time to work through disagreements among state officials over how much money in the new budget law covered the remedial plan programs.

Landmark Supreme Court decisions in 1997 and 2004 declared there was a constitutionally protected right to obtain the “opportunity for a sound basic education” and that the state had not lived up to that mandate, especially for children in poor regions.

With Robinson's ruling, the case now returns to the state Supreme Court, which could decide to what lengths the judicial branch can go to ensure schoolchildren have the opportunity to succeed when it determines the legislative and executive branches have fallen short of their duties. No date for oral arguments has been announced.

Lee said last year that the remedial plan -- based on an outside consultant’s report and input from Cooper and the State Board of Education -- could satisfy the rulings from the “Leandro” litigation, named for a plaintiff when the lawsuit was filed in 1994.

Lee wrote that other portions of the constitution addressing education access gave him the right to direct spending.

Lawyers for Republican legislative leaders -- who only recently were added as formal parties in the case -- had argued before Robinson that Lee’s order directing the transfer from state coffers should have been canceled altogether. But attorneys representing school districts, parents and state officials said Robinson’s job wasn’t to consider whether to throw out Lee’s order, but whether to adjust it in light of the budget provisions.

Robinson did write Tuesday that it appeared that there would be enough unappropriated money — over $4 billion — in the state's general fund to make a transfer like Lee ordered to cover the $785 million. That unspent balance would be sitting in a savings reserve that lawmakers say can't be spent unless there is legislative approval.

Chief Justice Paul Newby named Robinson to review Lee’s order in light of the budget law on the same day the Supreme Court agreed to fast-track appeals over that order. In January, Lee had reached the mandatory retirement age for judges at 72. Newby had authority, however, to allow Lee to stay on the bench and perform the review. Lee had been monitoring the case since late 2016.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Parachute demo at Nats Park causes brief Capitol evacuation

Parachute demo at Nats Park causes brief Capitol evacuation

The U.S. Capitol was briefly evacuated Wednesday evening after police identified an aircraft that they said posed "a probable threat.” But the plane was actually carrying members of the U.S. Army Golden Knights, who then parachuted into Nationals Park for a pregame demonstration. The alert from the U.S. Capitol Police sent congressional staffers fleeing from the Capitol and legislative building around 6:30 p.m. The incident suggested a stunning communications failure between the military and the Capitol Police, all the more remarkable because of Washington’s focus on improving security since the January 6, 2021, attack on the building by supporters of then-President Donald Trump.

Biden pardons former Secret Service agent and 2 others

Biden pardons former Secret Service agent and 2 others

President Joe Biden has granted the first three pardons of his term. Biden is providing clemency to a Kennedy-era Secret Service agent from Chicago convicted of federal bribery charges that he tried to sell a copy of an agency file. Biden also has pardoned two people who were convicted on drug-related charges in Texas and Georgia but went on to become pillars in their communities. The Democratic president also has commuted the sentences of 75 others for nonviolent, drug-related convictions. The White House announced the clemencies as it launched a series of job training and reentry programs for those in prison or recently released.

Iowa GOP open to non-Trump prospects as 2024 gets underway

Iowa GOP open to non-Trump prospects as 2024 gets underway

Former President Donald Trump’s persistent flirtation with another White House run is doing little to discourage other potential Republican candidates from stepping up their activity in Iowa, the state that will formally launch the nomination process. Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo quietly finished his fifth trip to Iowa last week, and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley is planning a statewide trip this summer. Former Vice President Mike Pence is expected to visit western Iowa this weekend. Pence’s trip is particularly notable since he spent the better part of four years in lockstep with Trump. It provides further evidence that Pence is considering his political future without regard to Trump's plans.

Ukraine removes Hirohito from video after Japan protests

Ukraine removes Hirohito from video after Japan protests

Japanese officials say the Ukrainian government has removed a photo of Japanese wartime Emperor Hirohito from a video showing him with Adolf Hitler and Benito Mussolini after Tokyo protested. They say Japan’s support for Ukrainians defending their country from Russia's invasion won't be changed by what they called an inappropriate portrayal of Hirohito, in whose name Japan fought World War II. The photos included the text “Fascism and Nazism were defeated in 1945.” Many Japanese on social media criticized Hirohito's inclusion as an “insult” and said Japan should stop supporting Ukraine. The Ukrainian government apologized and said it had no intention of offending Japan.

Son of famed American artist charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

Son of famed American artist charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

For years, Vincent Gillespie waged a legal battle to try to gain control of hundreds of paintings by his father, renowned postwar American artist Gregory Gillespie. Prosecutors say that on Jan. 6, 2021, Gillespie engaged in a very different kind of battle, joining rioters as they tried to wrest control of the U.S. Capitol from the federal government. Investigators say Gillespie was identified by half a dozen sources from photos and video taken that day. Associated Press video showed Gillespie milling about outside the Capitol speaking defiantly about his role in the attack. Gillespie has pleaded not guilty to federal charges.

McCarthy, Trump have 'positive' call despite Jan. 6 audio

McCarthy, Trump have 'positive' call despite Jan. 6 audio

House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy had a “positive” call with Donald Trump, despite the release of an audio recording critical of the former president shortly after the Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021. That's according to two people familiar with the call and granted anonymity to discuss it. McCarthy is shoring up support from Republicans after The New York Times posted audio of a Jan. 10, 2021, conversation in which McCarthy told GOP leaders he'd urge Trump to resign. Trump says he has had "a very good relationship" with McCarthy, who is in line to become House speaker if Republicans win control in the fall’s election. 

UK women slam sexism of 'Basic Instinct' slur on lawmaker

UK women slam sexism of 'Basic Instinct' slur on lawmaker

Women from across British politics called Monday for action to tackle misogyny after a newspaper ran a story accusing the deputy opposition leader of trying to “distract” the prime minister during debates by crossing and uncrossing her legs. The Mail on Sunday quoted an anonymous Conservative lawmaker as saying Labour Party Deputy Leader Angela Rayner tried to throw Prime Minister Boris Johnson “off his stride” as she sat across from him in the House of Commons. The article likened it to a scene in the 1992 thriller “Basic Instinct.” Rayner accused “Boris Johnson’s cheerleaders” of using “desperate, perverted smears.” Johnson condemned the article, saying he deplored "the misogyny directed at her anonymously today.”

DeSantis tests limits of his combative style in Disney feud

DeSantis tests limits of his combative style in Disney feud

In taking on Disney, Florida’s Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis is testing the limits of his combative leadership style while sending an unmistakable message to his rivals. And that message is that there's nothing or no one he won’t fight as he plots his political future. Those who know DeSantis aren't surprised by his decision to punish the entertainment giant for challenging his political priorities. The 43-year-old Republican has repeatedly demonstrated a willingness to fight while in office. But DeSantis’ decision to use the levels of government to settle a political feud with Disney is a step further than he's gone before. 

Ukrainian forces retake areas near Kyiv amid fear of traps

Ukrainian forces retake areas near Kyiv amid fear of traps

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian troops moved cautiously to retake territory north of the country’s capital on Saturday, using cables to pull the bodies of civilians off streets of one town out of fear that Russian forces may have left them booby-trapped.

Watch Now: Related Video

Jeff Bezos suggests China could have 'leverage' over Musk's Twitter

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News