AP

NC judges weigh attempts to block elections under new maps

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Legal attempts to block North Carolina legislative and congressional elections from occurring under district maps approved by state Republicans last month are getting heard by state trial judges.

A three-judge panel scheduled hearings for Friday in Wake County court on two lawsuits. Plaintiffs want the judges to prevent state officials from administering elections with the maps because they say they're extreme partisan gerrymanders that also dilute Black voting power. Those elections are set to begin Monday with the start of candidate filing for the March 8 primary.

GOP legislative leaders who back plans the General Assembly passed oppose the preliminary injunctions. They say the boundaries are lawful, created under a transparent process that avoided racial demographic and political data.

Outside analyses project the enacted maps would give Republicans the inside track to win art least 10 of the state's 14 U.S. House seats and to maintain state House and Senate majorities.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

