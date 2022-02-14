 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

NC justices examine legality of voter ID, tax amendments

  • Updated
  • 0

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — More litigation on voting, redistricting and race reached North Carolina's Supreme Court on Monday, as justices began deciding if two constitutional amendments should be struck down because lawmakers who put them on the ballot were elected thanks to distorted district boundaries.

The state Supreme Court heard oral arguments in a lawsuit that alleges amendments to the North Carolina Constitution mandating photo voter identification and lowering the maximum possible income tax rate and approved by voters in November 2018 should be voided.

The state NAACP, the lawsuit plaintiff, says that the Republican-controlled legislature lacked authority to create the referendums because federal courts had declared nearly 30 districts used in 2016 elections were unlawful racial gerrymanders Legislators elected in 2016, however, were allowed to remain in their elected positions until the next General Assembly elections in 2018. Districts covering well over 100 of the 170 General Assembly seats were redrawn by then.

People are also reading…

Still, the legislature agreed in 2018 to six constitutional referendums, four of which voters passed. The NAACP ultimately targeted the voter ID and income tax questions, saying that since the General Assembly at the time had been illegally constituted, the amendments were unlawfully on the ballot and should be canceled.

A trial judge agreed in early 2019 that the General Assembly had exceeded its authority to place the referendums on the ballot and struck down the amendments. A split state Court of Appeals panel overturned that ruling in 2020, however, saying such a standard would allow anyone to challenge any conventional legislation approved by a majority of lawmakers, causing chaos and confusion.

Constitutional amendments are different than regular legislation in North Carolina — they need support from three-fifths of the members of each legislative chamber to go on the ballot and aren't subject to gubernatorial veto. The NAACP says the gerrymandering helped Republicans gain those supermajorities.

Kym Hunter, an attorney representing the NAACP, said her client is seeking narrow relief — the declaration that legislators lost the ability to propose referendums to the constitution, which are effectively impossible to remove if approved.

“The will of the people was not being reflected in those (gerrymandered) districts,” Hunter told the justices. “It is within this court’s power, of course, to set clear, manageable standards and make very clear that it is distinguishing between regular legislation and constitutional amendments.”

Martin Warf, a lawyer representing top legislative leaders who were sued, said the 2017-18 General Assembly had not lost its sovereignty. Otherwise, Warf said, there would have been no method by which constitutional amendments could have been put on the ballot until lawmakers elected from replacement maps were seated in early 2019. There is no citizen initiative process in North Carolina to change the constitution.

“The relief plaintiff seeks striking two constitutional amendments is unprecedented and wrong,” Warf said, adding that “the General Assembly never lost its authority to act, and its acts are not subject to an institutional attack.”

Just 10 days ago, the Supreme Court ruled 4-3 that congressional and legislative districts approved by the Republican-controlled legislature for the next decade were illegal partisan gerrymanders and must be redrawn by this Friday. The ruling was split by political affiliation, with the registered Democrats on the court comprising the majority.

Six of the seven justices hearing the case asked questions during Monday's arguments. A ruling may not be known for months.

The procedures to approve the amendments, rather than their contents, are the focus of the arguments. But should the amendments be struck down, Republicans who have been in charge of the legislature since 2011 would suffer setbacks to emboss their policy prescriptions into the constitution.

The GOP has tried unsuccessfully to keep voter ID on the books, while the NAACP has fought to block it. A federal appeals court struck down a 2013 ID requirement, declaring it disproportionately harmed Black voters. Two other lawsuits challenging current voter ID rules are pending. The income tax amendment caps the rate at 7%, down from 10%. The current individual rate is 4.99%.

One of the justices — Republican Phil Berger Jr. — is the son of Senate leader Phil Berger, a named defendant in the case. The NAACP asked that the younger Berger be recused from the case, citing what it called an obvious conflict. But Berger Jr. declined to step aside, saying his father was named in his official capacity only, and the lawsuit was truly against the state.

Associate Justice Anita Earls, a registered Democrat elected to the court in 2018, was a lawyer in the earlier legislative redistricting case cited in the lawsuit. At the time, Earls and a colleague warned it was possible actions taken by lawmakers “without being elected from legal districts could be subject to challenge under state law.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Biden weighs appeal of 3 top candidates for high court

Biden weighs appeal of 3 top candidates for high court

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden had zeroed in on a pair of finalists for his first Supreme Court pick when there were rumors last year that Justice Stephen Breyer would retire. But since the upcoming retirement was announced late last month, it has come with the rise of a third candidate, one with ready-made bipartisan support that has complicated the decision.

Senators: CIA has secret program that collects American data

Senators: CIA has secret program that collects American data

WASHINGTON (AP) — The CIA has a secret, undisclosed data repository that includes information collected about Americans, two Democrats on the Senate Intelligence Committee said. While neither the agency nor lawmakers would disclose specifics about the data, the senators alleged the CIA had long hidden details about the program from the public and Congress.

Ukraine-Russia crisis: What to know about the fears of war

Ukraine-Russia crisis: What to know about the fears of war

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — In a grim backdrop to intense diplomacy aimed at preventing war between Russia and Ukraine, thousands of troops sent by Moscow to Belarus engaged in military drills. Convoys of Russian anti-aircraft missile systems rumbled along snow-covered roads as part of the maneuvers.

Biden warns Putin of 'severe costs' of Ukraine invasion

Biden warns Putin of 'severe costs' of Ukraine invasion

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden told Russia’s Vladimir Putin that invading Ukraine would cause “widespread human suffering” and that the West was committed to diplomacy to end the crisis but “equally prepared for other scenarios,” the White House said Saturday. It offered no suggestion that the hourlong call diminished the threat of an imminent war in Europe.

Congress moves to end forced arbitration for sex misconduct

Congress moves to end forced arbitration for sex misconduct

NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. House has passed legislation barring contracts that force people to settle sexual assault or harassment cases through arbitration rather than in court, a process that often benefits employers and keeps misconduct allegations from becoming public.

House OKs bill easing budget strains on Postal Service

House OKs bill easing budget strains on Postal Service

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congress would lift onerous budget requirements that have helped push the Postal Service deeply into debt and would require it to continue delivering mail six days per week under bipartisan legislation the House approved Tuesday.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Netflix raising prices again

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News