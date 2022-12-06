 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

NC Labor Commissioner Dobson won't run again in 2024

  • Updated
  • 0

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Labor Commissioner Josh Dobson announced on Tuesday that he won't seek reelection in 2024, saying he's served enough time with one term in that elected office following previous gigs as a state legislator and county commissioner.

Dobson, who unveiled his plans at the monthly meeting of 10 statewide elected officials called the Council of State, opens the window for potential replacements to begin building support. Primary elections are just 15 months away.

While only 41 years old, the McDowell County Republican was a county commissioner for two years before joining the state House. He succeeded the retiring five-term Labor Commissioner Cherie Berry by defeating Democrat Jessica Holmes in November 2020 by less than 2 percentage points.

Dobson also said he wouldn't seek any other elected office in 2024.

People are also reading…

“When this term is up, I will have served 14 consecutive years in three different offices, and I feel the time is right for me to step out of elected office,” Dobson said. “It’s nothing more and it’s nothing less than that.”

The Department of Labor is in charge of administering the state's labor and workplace training laws and regulations, including wage and quarry rules.

“I’m proud of what we have already accomplished and what we will accomplish over the next two years,” Dobson said.

The public probably best knows Dobson through his photo on inspection certificates within every elevator in the state. Berry began the certificate picture idea, which became a keen political move for the person holding a job on the statewide ballot every four years.

Dobson said until his term ends he would dedicate himself first and foremost to “keep people safe at work.”

“I want to try to help tone down the political rhetoric that frankly doesn’t solve any problem and only adds to the challenges hardworking North Carolinians are facing every single day,” he added. “Finally, I want to have a hand in helping solve the workforce shortage that we have all across our state, particularly in state government.”

Dobson said he has no idea what he'll do after his term ends, but “I still have a passion for public service and for health care policy in particular.”

Dobson served as a chairman of the House appropriations and health committees in his final term in the chamber. He put his name to legislative efforts to expand Medicaid coverage to hundreds of thousands of additional residents.

The labor commissioner's announcement marks what could be dramatic changes within the Council of State come 2025. Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper is term-limited from seeking reelection, and three current Council members — Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, Attorney General Josh Stein and State Treasurer Dale Folwell — could run to succeed him.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Arizona county certifies election after judge's order

Arizona county certifies election after judge's order

A rural Arizona county has certified its midterm election results after blowing past the deadline in state law. The Cochise County Board of Supervisors voted Thursday to follow the orders of a judge who ruled that they broke the law when they refused to sign off on the vote count by this week’s deadline. Two Republicans on Cochise County’s three-member board of supervisors did not cite any problems with the election results as a reason to delay. Rather, they say they weren’t satisfied that the machines used to tabulate ballots were properly certified for use in elections, though state and federal election officials have said they were.

Trump rebuked for call to suspend Constitution over election

Trump rebuked for call to suspend Constitution over election

Former President Donald Trump is facing rebuke from both parties after calling for the “termination” of parts of the Constitution over his lie that the 2020 election was stolen. Trump, who announced last month that he is running again for president, made the claim over the weekend on his Truth Social media platform. Incoming House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries on Sunday described Trump’s statement as strange and extreme. GOP Rep. Mike Turner of Ohio said he “vehemently" disagrees and condemns the remarks. Both he and Republican Rep.-elect Mike Lawler of New York say the remarks should be a factor as their party decides who should lead them in 2024.

Turkish strikes on US Kurd allies resonate in Ukraine war

Turkish strikes on US Kurd allies resonate in Ukraine war

The Biden administration is toughening its language toward NATO ally Turkey. Officials hope to talk Turkey out of a ground offensive against U.S.-allied Kurdish forces in neighboring Syria. Turkey blames the U.S. and its Kurdish militia ally in Syria for a Nov. 13 bombing.

Supreme Court weighs 'most important case' on democracy

Supreme Court weighs 'most important case' on democracy

The Supreme Court is about to confront a new elections case that could dramatically alter voting in 2024 and beyond. A Republican-led challenge is asking the justices for a novel ruling that could significantly increase the power of state lawmakers over elections for Congress and the presidency. The court is hearing arguments Wednesday in a case from highly competitive North Carolina, where Republican efforts to draw congressional districts heavily in their favor were blocked by a Democratic majority on the state Supreme Court. The question for the justices is whether the U.S. Constitution’s provision giving state legislatures the power to make the rules about the “times, places and manner” of congressional elections cuts state courts out of the process.

AP sources: Biden tells Dems he wants SC as 1st primary vote

AP sources: Biden tells Dems he wants SC as 1st primary vote

President Joe Biden says Democrats should give up “restrictive” caucuses and move to champion diversity in the order of their presidential primary calendar. His recommendation deals a major blow to Iowa’s decadeslong status as the state that leads off the process. In a letter to the rule-making arm of the Democratic National Committee, Biden does not mention specific states he’d like to see go first. But he’s told Democrats he would like to see South Carolina moved to the front of the calendar, according to three people familiar with his recommendation who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss private conversations. He recommends that Michigan and Georgia move into the first five states.

Justices spar in latest clash of religion and gay rights

Justices spar in latest clash of religion and gay rights

The Supreme Court’s conservative majority is sounding sympathetic to a Christian graphic artist who objects to designing wedding websites for gay couples. But in arguments Monday, liberal justices suggested that allowing that discrimination could open the door to broader refusals by businesses to serve Black, Jewish or Islamic customers, interracial couples and many others. The Colorado case is the latest clash of religion and gay rights to land at the high court. A case involving a Colorado baker and a wedding cake for a gay couple ended with a limited decision five years ago and is to return to the court.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

The story of the Pikovsky family, whose daughter was deported to Aushwitz, traced through letters

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News