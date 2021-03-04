NC lawmakers finalize doling out more federal COVID-19 money

The measure also specifies further how money approved in February would be spent. Lawmakers make clear that $40 million in emergency money for K-12 schools would go toward a summer school program pushed by House Speaker Tim Moore and others to assist children at risk of academic failure following up to a year of virtual learning.

The legislation also also extends deadlines and waivers for several government activities initiated last year due to the pandemic. One extends a prohibition upon UNC system campuses charging students interest on past-due accounts until the end of 2021.

A handful of provisions were deleted after colleagues raised questions. Over in the House, budget-writers removed an item that would have extended suspending inspections of adult care homes, hospitals, substance abuse prevention centers and hospices through the end of 2021. Lawmakers said the state Department of Health and Human Services did not seek the extension.

And the Senate removed from the final product another House provision that would have extended the period of time by which child sex abuse victims otherwise barred by a statue of limitations to sue could file lawsuits. A 2019 law gave these victims until the end of 2021 to file. The House package wanted to extend it until the end of 2022.