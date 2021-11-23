 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

NC lawmakers John Szoka, Ben Clark launch congressional bids

  • Updated
  • 0

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina state Sen. Ben Clark announced Monday his run for U.S. House in the state's 4th Congressional District. He is looking to secure the Democratic nomination in a GOP-leaning district outside Raleigh that is expected to be one of the most competitive races in the state.

Meanwhile, state Rep. John Szoka, a Cumberland County Republican, kicked off his campaign for the congressional seat Tuesday. The West Point alum and U.S. Army veteran said he's best fit to address the concerns of current and former servicemembers in a community that includes Fort Bragg, one of the country's most prominent military installations.

“What DC politicians are doing to this country is appalling,” Szoka said in an announcement of his candidacy. “Abandoning our military, forgetting our veterans, wrecking our economy. The Washington liberals will hate me, but our military, veterans, and North Carolina taxpayers will have no truer friend. It’s absolutely imperative that this district, with its heavy military presence and agricultural roots, be represented by someone with military experience and knowledge of the issues affecting the constituents.”

Among his primary opponents are ex-Fayetteville Mayor Nat Robertson and former police officer Christine Villaverde.

People are also reading…

Clark is competing for the Democratic nomination against Denton Lee, a high school teacher in Smithfield. The lawmaker was among the most prominent Democrats during redistricting seeking to boost his party's representation. But Clark believes he can still win under the GOP-drawn map lawmakers passed earlier this month.

“Our nation stands at a crossroad. Either we continue the forward march toward a more perfect union or we turn back and break our bonds of affection forever,” Clark wrote on Twitter on Monday afternoon. “I am announcing my candidacy for the U.S. House of Representatives because at this critical juncture in our nation's history, I must do my part to promote the general welfare and secure the blessings of liberty for all the citizens of this great nation.”

It is possible the congressional map could get struck down amid legal challenges accusing Republicans of drawing boundaries that were partisan and racial gerrymanders.

———

Follow Anderson on Twitter at https://twitter.com/BryanRAnderson.

———

Anderson is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

GOP McCarthy's 'angry' rant stalls, does not stop Biden bill

GOP McCarthy's 'angry' rant stalls, does not stop Biden bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — Part political performance, part stall tactic, Republican leader Kevin McCarthy unleashed a long, rambling and vitriolic speech overnight, seizing control of the House floor and preempting for a time the vote on President Joe Biden’s big domestic policy bill.

Oklahoma challenging Pentagon's vaccine mandate for Guard

Oklahoma challenging Pentagon's vaccine mandate for Guard

WASHINGTON (AP) — A dispute between Oklahoma's governor and the Pentagon over the COVID-19 vaccine mandate is setting up the first critical test of the military's authority to require National Guard troops to get the shot and laying the groundwork for potential protests from other states.

Goal in sight, Democrats confront need to sell agenda

Goal in sight, Democrats confront need to sell agenda

WASHINGTON (AP) — Polls show that a strong majority of Democrats — and a majority of the American public — support the broad priorities of the roughly $2 trillion social and environmental spending bill that the House approved Friday. Democratic lawmakers predict that President Joe Biden's bill, once enacted, will be “transformational” for the country.

Fighting gas prices, US to release 50 million barrels of oil

Fighting gas prices, US to release 50 million barrels of oil

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Tuesday ordered a record 50 million barrels of oil released from America's strategic reserve, aiming to bring down gasoline and other costs, in coordination with other major energy consuming nations including India, the United Kingdom and China.

Watch Now: Related Video

Fighting gas prices, US to release oil from reserve

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News