NC lawmakers: Making daylight saving permanent still timely

Moving the time up an hour for good would mean more time for outdoor evening activities for adults and their children, said Rep. Jon Hardister, a Guilford County Republican and bill sponsor. The U.S. Department of Transportation said daylight saving time also saves energy and reduces traffic injuries.

“I think the real issue here is quality of life,” Hardister said. Without daylight saving time, he added, too often “the sun is down by the time you get off work. It’s kind of hard to get out there and walk the dog and for the kids to go to the playground.”

But a permanent shift would mean more children are getting ready for schools and adults going to work in the dark. That was mentioned by the Save Standard Time, a California-based nonprofit opposing the bill. The group wrote committee members that it would be better that North Carolina support making standard time permanent, saying it would preserve morning sunlight and improve sleep habits.

The bill must clear two more House committees to get a floor vote. Rep. Jason Saine, a Lincoln County Republican and a chief sponsor of the current House bill and the 2019 measure, said the introduction of an identical bill in the Senate this year bodes well that the legislation will get heard in that chamber as well.