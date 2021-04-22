NC legislative leaders don't expect delays to 2022 elections

As for this year's municipal elections — covering various dates this September, October and November — the lack of agreement about what to do signals a statewide law to address them is unlikely to advance.

More than 60 cities and towns out of most than 500 municipalities statewide use census data to redraw wards or districts, so most aren't affected by the census data delay. Berger said the affected communities have the ability to hold elections using the current districts, or individual towns or cities can ask the legislature to pass local bills to address their specific elections.

“There's not been a consensus about what the right approach is because different areas want different things,” Moore said. “That's really one that we're still wrestling with right now."

Brinson Bell had recommended a May 3 primary, July 12 runoff primary and Nov. 8 general election in 2022 for both municipal and state elections. A wholesale delay in all elections was pitched as a way to limit voter confusion which could ensue if some elections get delayed and others aren’t.

