AP

NC legislature advances budget agreement closer to governor

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina's Republican-controlled legislature on Thursday advanced its proposed state budget adjustments closer to Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper's desk, voting for a plan that would spend or salt away billions more without added tax cuts.

The measure, which was agreed to in private negotiations between House and Senate GOP leaders and released earlier in the week, received significant House Democratic support in the first of two required affirmative floor votes in that chamber. The Senate was expected to vote later Thursday.

The 84-28 House margin signals that Cooper would have a difficult time upholding a veto of the legislation should he choose to use his stamp.

Republicans have portrayed the plan as a fiscal fortification against inflation and recession that threatens to pick apart its stable budgetary policies over the past decade. The plan parks an additional $1.5 billion in state coffers for use should tax revenues decline and prices keep going up.

“We’ve increased our cash reserve despite some insisting repeatedly that we spend that money. We have put our house in order,” said Rep. Dean Arp, a Union County Republican and one of the chamber's top budget writers. “This is a responsible budget that responds to our current needs and plans for an uncertain economic future.”

But Democrats argue these adjustments to the second year of the already enacted two-year state government budget fails to take advantage enough of an anticipated $6.2 billion revenue surplus through mid-2023 to address education needs and help state workers who are hurting.

“We had a real opportunity to invest in people,” said House Minority Leader Robert Reives, a Chatham County Democrat. “We've could have done more than what we've done.”

Final votes on the plan were anticipated Friday, when the General Assembly hopes to wrap up this year's primary work session that began in mid-May. Cooper hasn't yet said whether he would sign the bill, veto it or let it become law without his signature.

He signed the two-year budget into law last November — marking the first time he signed a convention budget bill since taking office in 2017. A Cooper veto could bring legislators back to Raleigh later this summer to try to override it. Republicans lack veto-proof majorities without Democratic support.

The measure would spend $27.9 billion for the next fiscal year that begins Friday, but also would set aside another $7.7 billion in reserves and for items like a wave of state government construction projects, local water and wastewater projects and incentives to bring more companies to North Carolina.

The adjustments would increase next year’s 2.5% raise for rank-and-file state employees already in place to 3.5%, while average pay raises for teachers for the upcoming school year would grow from roughly 2.5% to 4.2%, with first-year teachers seeing base salaries of $37,000.

Those pay increases don't match those sought by Cooper in his $29.3 billion budget proposal that he released in May.

The proposal spends another $56 million more annually on taxpayer-funded scholarship for children to attend private schools — a program Cooper strongly opposes. Democrats contrasted this action while they said the budget bill failed to fund fully a judge's directive for K-12 public schools that would meet the constitutional mandate of giving all children the opportunity to receive a “sound basic education.”

Like Cooper's proposal, Republicans don't reduce individual income tax rates beyond what the two-year budget law already directs will happen in 2023.

The measure doesn't contain language directing the state to accept federal money so that hundreds of thousands of additional low-income adults can be covered by Medicaid under the 2010 Affordable Care Act.

The House and Senate have approved competing Medicaid expansion bills — a significant advance for the issue in a state where Republicans have been adamantly opposed to the idea. But prospects for a compromise waned this week as House Speaker Tim Moore and Senate leader Phil Berger dug in for their respective proposals. Cooper has been pushing for Medicaid expansion for years.

Other provisions in the budget adjustment would:

— provide an additional $71 million to local school districts for school safety and resource officer grants and funds.

— earmark $193 million in sales tax collections to help pay for transportation projects as gasoline taxes used for such construction declines. The portion of sales tax going to two highway funds would triple by mid-2024.

— promise to give $15 million to a “collegiate sports employer” if it decides to build a new headquarters in North Carolina. The language is designed to keep the Atlantic Coast Conference, based in Greensboro, in the state.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

The James Webb Space Telescope is about to give us its first pictures of deep space

