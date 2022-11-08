 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

NC legislature election to decide extent of Republican power

  • 0

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Republicans aimed for super-sized control of the legislature for the next two years in Tuesday's election, while Democrats led by Gov. Roy Cooper sought to retain enough seats to keep his vetoes potent on issues such as abortion.

Republicans are seeking at least two additional Senate seats and three House seats compared to their current tallies to give them veto-proof majorities in each chamber come January for the first time since late 2018.

Since then, not one of Cooper's nearly four dozen vetoes — mostly on bills following the GOP's preferred policies on issues such as guns, immigration, taxes and abortion — has been overridden. Republicans could overcome vetoes on these topics without help from Democrats if they win at least 30 of the 50 Senate seats and 72 of the 120 House seats.

People are also reading…

Results from roughly 15 highly-competitive races likely will determine the outcome.

Democrats and their allies have spent millions of dollars during the fall General Assembly campaigns to warn voters that Republicans could pass severe abortion restrictions if they gained the upper hand on Cooper's vetoes.

Republicans are prepared to consider additional abortion restrictions next year in light of the U.S. Supreme Court striking down Roe v. Wade but say there’s no consensus yet on details. Abortion is prohibited in North Carolina after 20 weeks of pregnancy, with some narrow exceptions.

Cooper's vetoes foiled limited abortion changes in 2019 and 2021. Veto-proof majorities would severely weaken Cooper during his final two years as governor, losing him leverage for negotiations on a host of issues, including the state budget.

Abortion in particular surfaced in races for a pair of state Senate seats in Wake County, where the major-party candidates had spent $6.9 million combined through late October, according to campaign finance reports. There Democratic Sen. Sydney Batch and Senate candidate Mary Wills Bode have accused respective GOP rivals Marc Cavailero and E.C. Sykes of seeking to ban abortion outright if they are elected. Sykes and Cavaliero says abortion ads against them are misleading and untrue.

Republican candidates have been attempting to take advantage of the national economy and 40-year inflation highs under Joe Biden’s presidency to win more legislative races. GOP candidates ran ads blaming Washington for higher prices and talk about what Republicans in Raleigh have done to counter them, such as cutting income taxes.

GOP legislative leaders saw pickup opportunities in eastern and rural North Carolina, where district boundaries have been stretched to new areas during this year's redistricting.

They include the seat for the 5th House District, where Democratic Rep. Howard Hunter III of Hertford County is running against former sheriff’s deputy Bill Ward, and for the 24th District, where Rep. Linda Cooper-Suggs, a Wilson County Democrat, faced a tough challenge from Republican Ken Fontenot.

The favorable midterm environment for Republicans has also put more Democratic-leaning seats in reach.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Biden implores voters to save democracy from lies, violence

Biden implores voters to save democracy from lies, violence

Six days before major midterm elections, President Joe Biden is imploring voters to save American democracy from Trump supporters' election-denying lies and the violence that he says they have inspired. Biden shined a spotlight on “ultra MAGA” Republicans — a reference to Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again” slogan — and mounting concerns over political violence. Wednesday night's speech came a few days after a man seeking to kidnap House Speaker Nancy Pelosi severely injured her husband, Paul Pelosi, in their San Francisco home, and as physical threats have rattled members of Congress and election workers. Biden said this is no time to ignore what's going on. He declared that “silence is complicity.”

In Minnesota, GOP eyes grab of rare Midwest Dem stronghold

In Minnesota, GOP eyes grab of rare Midwest Dem stronghold

Control of state government hangs in the balance in Minnesota, one of the few Midwest states where Democrats have had the upper hand in recent years. Buoyed by such issues as crime, the GOP has hopes of capturing both chambers of the Legislature and knocking off Democratic Gov. Tim Walz. A red wave in Minnesota could mean rapid change in major policy areas such as abortion, taxes and the environment — and could raise Minnesota’s importance as a western edge of Blue Wall presidential battlegrounds Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania. Republicans need to hold the Senate and pick up four seats to take the Minnesota House. Millions of dollars have been pouring into roughly two dozen competitive seats.

Manchin: Biden's coal comments are 'divorced from reality'

Manchin: Biden's coal comments are 'divorced from reality'

President Joe Biden is being criticized by a powerful fellow Democrat, West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, for being "cavalier” and “divorced from reality.” Manchin is leveling that criticism after Biden vowed to shutter coal-fired power plants and rely more heavily on wind and solar energy in the future. The powerful coal-state lawmaker says Biden’s words at a campaign stop Friday in California “ignore the severe economic pain” for people from higher energy prices and are why Americans “are losing trust” in Biden. Manchin’s rebuke of his party’s leader comes at precarious time for Democrats on the final weekend of campaigning before Tuesday’s elections that could put Republicans back in power in Congress.

Thousands commemorate Italy's fascist dictator Mussolini

Thousands commemorate Italy's fascist dictator Mussolini

Several thousand black-clad fascist sympathizers chanted and sang in praise of Benito Mussolini as they marched to the slain Italian dictator’s crypt Sunday, 100 years after Mussolini entered Rome and completed a bloodless coup that gave rise to two decades of fascist rule. The crowd of some 2,000 to 4,000 marchers was more numerous than in the recent past, as the fascist nostalgics celebrated the centenary of the March on Rome when thousands of fascists entered the Italian capital. The crowd in Predappio, Mussolini’s birth and final resting place, also was apparently emboldened by the fact that a party with neo-fascist roots is heading an Italian government for the first time since World War II.

Medicare enrollees warned about deceptive marketing schemes

Medicare enrollees warned about deceptive marketing schemes

With Medicare’s open enrollment underway, health experts are warning older adults about an uptick in misleading marketing tactics that might lead some to sign up for Medicare Advantage plans that don’t cover their doctors or prescriptions and drive up their out-of-pocket costs. Democrats on the Senate Finance committee released an investigation this week that revealed several states have reported an increase in complaints around deceptive marketing schemes in 2021. People who are enrolling in Medicare Advantage should ask brokers or agents how doctors, prescriptions and services, including dental or vision care, are covered by the plans they are selling.

As Israel's Netanyahu nears victory, trouble may lie ahead

As Israel's Netanyahu nears victory, trouble may lie ahead

After four inconclusive elections, it looks like the fifth time finally worked for Benjamin Netanyahu. With about 85% of the ballots counted, it appears voters gave him and his far-right allies what looks like a stable majority in parliament. Votes are still being counted and results are not final, but Israel was likely headed to its most right-wing government, bolstered by a strong showing from the ultranationalist Religious Zionism party, whose members use inflammatory anti-Arab and anti-LGBTQ rhetoric. Initial results point to a continued rightward shift in the Israeli electorate, further dimming hopes for peace with the Palestinians and setting the stage for possible conflict with the Biden administration.

Jan. 6 panel extends deadline for Trump to produce documents

Jan. 6 panel extends deadline for Trump to produce documents

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol has extended the deadline for former President Donald Trump to turn over documents as part of a subpoena issued last month. The panel issued a statement late Friday saying it is in communication with Trump’s attorneys. Friday had been the committee’s deadline for Trump to produce an extensive number of documents and communications with lawmakers. The deadline now is by next week. Committee leaders also stressed they still want the former president's in-person testimony.

German rescue ship enters Sicilian port, disembarks minors

German rescue ship enters Sicilian port, disembarks minors

Italy allowed a humanitarian rescue ship carrying 179 migrants to enter a Sicilian port and begin disembarking minors early Sunday, while refusing to respond to requests for a safe harbor from three  other ships carrying another 900 people in nearby waters.   Italy’s new far-right-led government has closed its ports to rescue ship run by non-governmental organizations and insists that it is the countries whose flag the ships fly that must take on the migrants. But it allowed the Humanity 1 access to port to disembark minors and people needing medical attention.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

When could student loan borrowers know if they're actually getting relief?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News