 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

NC legislature meeting will be quiet, with no work until '22

  • 0

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina General Assembly is putting off its next tranche of work until 2022.

The House and Senate scheduled floor sessions for midday Thursday, a month after lawmakers last sent bills to Gov. Roy Cooper's desk.

But House Speaker Tim Moore and staff for Senate leader Phil Berger said there will be no recorded votes. Jan. 10 is the earliest date that some colleagues could be needed back in Raleigh to take action.

The 170 lawmakers have spent plenty of time in the capital city during 2021. This year’s session began in January and by one measure marked the second longest uninterrupted annual session since at least 1965.

Republican legislative leaders have narrowed the scope of topics that could be considered in legislation when they return. They include redistricting. The state Supreme Court already has delayed the March primary until May, giving judges time to rule in lawsuits challenging legislative and congressional districts.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

'Slow-motion insurrection': How GOP seizes election power

'Slow-motion insurrection': How GOP seizes election power

In the weeks leading up to the deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, a handful of Americans — well-known politicians, obscure local bureaucrats — stood up to block then-President Donald Trump’s unprecedented attempt to overturn a free and fair vote of the American people.

Putin to the West: 'It is not us who threaten anyone'

Putin to the West: 'It is not us who threaten anyone'

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin urged the West on Thursday to “immediately” meet Russia's demand for security guarantees precluding NATO's expansion to Ukraine, saying the U.S. is “on the threshold of our home.”

Evers promises to fight election constitutional amendment

Evers promises to fight election constitutional amendment

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers promised to fight a proposed constitutional amendment supported by conservatives that would change election law, even as the measure could be put on the ballot for approval without the Democratic governor's signature.

Challenges to Ohio's new congressional map reach high court

Challenges to Ohio's new congressional map reach high court

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The question of whether Ohio's new congressional map was unconstitutionally gerrymandered to favor the Republicans who controlled the mapmaking process drew strong pushback Tuesday among justices of the Ohio Supreme Court.

Japan Cabinet OKs record defense budget amid Taiwan concerns

Japan Cabinet OKs record defense budget amid Taiwan concerns

TOKYO (AP) — Japan's Cabinet approved a record 5.4 trillion yen ($47 billion) defense budget for fiscal 2022 on Friday that includes funding for research and development of a new fighter jet and other “game-changing” weapons as Japan bolsters its defense capabilities in response to China’s growing military might and its tensions with Taiwan.

Michigan redistricting panel OKs US House, legislative maps

Michigan redistricting panel OKs US House, legislative maps

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan's new redistricting commission approved congressional and legislative maps Tuesday, ones that are fairer to Democrats than when the process was controlled by the Republican-led Legislature the past two decades.

US warships stay in Mediterranean amid Ukraine, Russia fears

US warships stay in Mediterranean amid Ukraine, Russia fears

WASHINGTON (AP) — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has ordered a U.S. Navy aircraft carrier strike group to stay in the Mediterranean Sea region rather than move on to the Middle East, amid worries about the buildup of thousands of Russian troops near the Ukraine border.

Watch Now: Related Video

Snow keeps Oregon Zoo beavers busy

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News