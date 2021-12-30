NC legislature meeting will be quiet, with no work until '22

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina General Assembly is putting off its next tranche of work until 2022.

The House and Senate scheduled floor sessions for midday Thursday, a month after lawmakers last sent bills to Gov. Roy Cooper's desk.

But House Speaker Tim Moore and staff for Senate leader Phil Berger said there will be no recorded votes. Jan. 10 is the earliest date that some colleagues could be needed back in Raleigh to take action.

The 170 lawmakers have spent plenty of time in the capital city during 2021. This year’s session began in January and by one measure marked the second longest uninterrupted annual session since at least 1965.

Republican legislative leaders have narrowed the scope of topics that could be considered in legislation when they return. They include redistricting. The state Supreme Court already has delayed the March primary until May, giving judges time to rule in lawsuits challenging legislative and congressional districts.

