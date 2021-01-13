NC legislature opens session subdued amid virus, DC unrest

Face coverings, while encouraged in the Legislative Building, are still not required. But all senators and all but a handful of House members wore masks — a marked increase compared to floor sessions in September. Unanimous mask-wearing in the Senate prevented a parliamentary tussle over adding a requirement to the Senate's operating rules. Moore, who wore a mask, said he'll still leave it to legislators to choose.

With concerns about last week’s violence by supporters of President Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol spreading to state capitals, the presence of law enforcement officers was slightly elevated at the legislative complex in Raleigh. Berger called the mob “the most symbolic and troubling episode” of a “year punctuated by violence.”

New House Minority Leader Robert Reives, a Chatham County Democrat, said from the floor that events of the past couple of weeks should evoke legislators to choose cooperation and civil discourse: “All voices should matter and all voices should have an opportunity to be heard.”

Wednesday also marked the first day for new Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, a Republican, as the Senate’s presiding officer. Robinson is a former factory worker who vaulted to prominence following a gun-rights speech that went viral.

State law required the legislature meet for one day to organize, seat all 170 lawmakers and elect leaders. After Wednesday, they will not return until Jan. 27, when the legislation begins in earnest. Republicans hold 69 of the 120 seats in the House -- a four-seat increase compared with the past two years. The Democrats picked up an extra seat in the Senate, but the GOP retains a 28-22 seat advantage.

