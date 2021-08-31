NC lottery would regulate video gambling machines in bill

Bill sponsors said they've put a lot of emphasis on building confidence in machine operations. The commission would contract for a central monitoring system to link the terminals, each of which would have a permit affixed to the machine and be subject to inspection by the commission or the state Division of Alcohol Law Enforcement. Those machines that don't have permits would be considered unlawful.

Criminal checks would be required of license applicants. The bill is full of new criminal counts and restrictions designed to keep out people who have participated in illegal activities.

“What we’re trying to do in this legislation is to get rid of the unsavory characters that are out there who are operating now and would not meet the qualifications,” Warren said.

The bill, which next goes to the House Finance Committee, advanced in what appear to be the final weeks of this year's session. Rep. Tim Moffitt, a Henderson County Republican and another bill sponsor, said after Tuesday's vote that he was optimistic about a bill passing the full House but was less certain about prospects in the Senate.

“The reality that’s before us is do we regulate (video gambling) or do we not regulate,” he told colleagues. “It’s apparent that we can’t stop it.”

———

The story has been corrected to show that Rep. Tim Moffitt’s home county is Henderson County, not Buncombe.

