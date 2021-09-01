NC prep sports group must change in bill OK'd by Senate

The new measure demands that the “memorandum of understanding” subject the association to state public records and open meeting laws and to limit fees upon its 400-plus member schools. Association game and penalty rules would be subject to public comment and could be blocked by the State Board of Education.

Appeals would be handled by an independent panel. And the NCHSAA could not restrict the recording of state tournament games by athletes' parents.

Despite the bill alterations, NCHSAA leaders still were unhappy with the constraints, saying they were rigid and failed to take into account reforms that the association board had already completed.

There was little criticism of the bill during Wednesday's floor debate. But at least one Democrat complained in a committee last week that it was wrong for the bill authors to negotiate largely with the state education board, rather than also bring in the association, on what the bill encompasses. Still, five Democrats voted for the bill Wednesday.

While defending the negotiations, Sawyer said Wednesday the bill has the “full and entire support” of the education board.