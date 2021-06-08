NC Republicans finally agree on next year's spending total

Reaching this milestone means Senate Republicans can roll out a budget and pass it within the next two or three weeks, with the House offering a competing plan soon after.

“This agreement builds on the last decade of responsible Republican-led budgets resulting in a boom decade that put North Carolina on a strong trajectory to recover from the recession," Berger and Moore said in the release.

The two chambers will then negotiate a final package to send to Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper. Cooper’s budget proposal would spend $26.6 billion. Both figures are below the $27.35 billion in revenues that state economists estimated four months ago would come in next year.

Cooper’s successful involvement in those negotiations will say a lot about whether he will sign the budget into law or veto it, as he’s done three times since 2017. A budget stalemate between Cooper and legislative leaders in 2019 never got fully resolved, leading to the passage of category-specific spending bills similar to those Berger suggested would have emerged without an agreement.