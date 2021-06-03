NC Republicans threaten different avenues on framing budget

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina House and Senate Republicans still unable to settle on a dollar figure for spending threatened on Thursday to go their separate ways on how to develop a state government budget.

GOP leaders in the two chambers remain well apart on a spending limit for the next fiscal year that begins July 1. Such an agreement has been a precursor before actual budget proposals surface.

The impasse has delayed the budget process for weeks and threatens to tread a path for state government somewhat similar to what happened in 2019, when an array of agency spending bills, rather than one omnibus measure, were considered.

Two years ago, that happened because Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper and GOP lawmakers were in a stalemate. Right now, the hang-up involves only the legislative chambers, but it could produce the same result.

Senate leader Phil Berger said he and other GOP leaders presented to House counterparts what he called their “highest and best offer” on spending levels, and the House responded with a “number that was much higher than that.”

“We have told them that we are not going to move from the number,” Berger told reporters.