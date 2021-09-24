NC ruling influence on sex-offender monitoring may be muted

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — It's constitutional for North Carolina to require people convicted of the most serious sex offenses to be monitored perpetually by satellite-linked bracelets, the state Supreme Court ruled on Friday.

But the majority opinion's influence on sex offenders may be muted. A General Assembly law signed this month will soon reduce lifetime GPS monitoring of such “aggravated offenders” and others convicted of sex crimes subjected to such tracking to 10 years.

The decision came in the case of Donald Eugene Hilton, who went before a judge in Catawba County in 2018. Based on his 2007 convictions involving sex with children, the judge ordered him to enroll in lifetime satellite-based monitoring.

Hilton appealed, and a Court of Appeals panel last year ruled that such monitoring was reasonable only for the period of time in which Hilton was on post-release supervision, not after it ended.

In a 4-3 decision, the Supreme Court declared the lifetime monitoring for aggravated offenders — usually people convicted of the rape of an adult or of sexual intercourse with a child — constituted a reasonable search under the U.S. Constitution.