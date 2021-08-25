NC Senate backs protections for incarcerated pregnant women

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The use of physical restraints like handcuffs and shackles on pregnant women and new mothers in North Carolina prisons and jails would be largely barred in a measure nearing final legislative approval.

The Senate voted unanimously on Wednesday for the regulations, designed by their authors to protect mother and newborns while minimizing security risks. The bipartisan measure, a version of which already passed the House, is supported by groups across the political spectrum. One more House vote is needed before the bill could go to Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper's desk.

The bill “will encourage the development of healthy children as well as healthy families,” said Sen. Amy Galey, an Alamance County Republican shepherding the bill in the chamber.

Senate Democrats also praised the measure, which bars the use of all kinds of restraints on women serving time or awaiting trial during their second and third trimesters, during labor and six weeks after delivery. There are exceptions, such as when the woman is being transported outside the prison or jail, as long as she is not in labor.