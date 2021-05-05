NC Senate committee retools state worker records bill

The State Employees Association of North Carolina still opposes the measure, Executive Director Ardis Watkins told the committee, particularly as it relates to handling false allegations.

“The onus is still on the employee in this situation to prove that a supervisor said something that was factually incorrect," Watkins said. “That is an incredible burden,” she added pointing to the financial and emotional resources necessary to go through the appeals process to clear one's name. Otherwise, she said, these unfounded allegations likely will wind up on the internet through a public records request.

Press Association attorney John Bussian said the measure will bring North Carolina personnel records laws closer to the majority of other states and the amount of information disclosed about how taxpayer-funded workers are performing. The bill also would apply to the University of North Carolina system, community colleges, sheriff’s deputies and police officers and regional mental health agencies.

It's been the State Employees Association position for 20 years “that the sky’s going to fall,” if more information is made public, Bussian said. “And we keep going back to why this isn’t a dramatic sea change when you look at what all the other states in the country are doing.”

While some senators still raised concerns about employee privacy, the bill passed on a voice vote. It needs to advance through one more Senate committee before reaching the chamber floor.

