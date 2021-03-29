NC Senate leader again seeks retooling of reading program

The method was challenged during the 20th century by what's called a “look and say” or “whole language” method in which young children are taught to recognize whole words, rather than sounds.

Not all education leaders believe it's clear cut what is the best method. But Superintendent of Public Instruction Catherine Truitt said on Monday that scientific evidence makes clear that phonics-style instruction is best for children and needs to be reinstituted. Other states have also moved in that direction. The legislation directs the “Science of Reading” as required coursework within elementary school teacher college preparatory programs and for continuing education classes for elementary school teachers seeking license renewals.

Sen. Deanna Ballard, a Watauga County Republican and another bill sponsor, said results of recent literacy task forces involving the Department of Public Instruction and the UNC system about literacy have laid the groundwork for the shift.

Read to Achieve already includes “summer reading camps” for students at risk of failing. House Speaker Tim Moore pushed through his chamber last month a separate summer school program to assist students who have fallen behind during the COVID-19 pandemic. Berger said on Monday the Senate intends to take up Moore's bill, too. It was scheduled for committee debate on Tuesday, along with Berger's measure.

