NC Senate nixes environment chief, but Cooper rehires her

“North Carolinians deserve a secretary of DEQ who lies awake at night thinking about ways to mitigate the single-source supply risk we face today ... (and) to develop a plan for how to find a right balance between environmental protection and new sources of natural gas supply," Sen. Paul Newton, a Cabarrus County Republican and retired utility executive, said during floor debate. “This nominee did not know her boss' strategy for the expansion of natural gas in North Carolina.”

Senate Democrats angered by the GOP's refusal to let Delli-Gatti explain in a committee on Wednesday led them to walk out before a vote. They continued to blast Republican leaders during Thursday's floor debate, saying that Delli-Gatti, a former Environmental Defense Fund leader and first woman secretary in the environmental department, was eminently qualified to run the agency. She also had stints with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and governments in Ohio and Dallas.

“So what you are seeing that the rest of North Carolina does not?” first-term Sen. DeAndrea Salvador, a Mecklenburg County Democrat, asked Republicans. “This isn’t about what Secretary Delli-Gatti knows or doesn’t. We were blindsided. This came out of nowhere.”