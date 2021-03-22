NC Senate Republicans to pitch more state tax reductions

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Senate Republicans will pitch more individual income tax reductions this spring, a key lawmaker said Monday while asserting that the state's fiscal health emerging from the pandemic and past tax cuts make such proposals possible.

Senate GOP leaders plan to push legislation that would decrease the state's income tax rate of 5.25% to 4.99% next year, according to Sen. Paul Newton, a Cabarrus County Republican and finance committee co-chairman.

They also want want to again increase the amount of income not subject to taxes, so standard deductions will match those offered for federal tax filers when 2022 taxes are filled out in early 2023, Newton told The Associated Press. For example, the standard deduction for a married couple filing jointly would increase from $21,500 to $25,500 in 2022 under the proposal.

Republicans have made it a top priority to scale back income taxes since taking charge of the General Assembly in 2011. Just eight years ago, the state had a three-tiered tax system with rates that reached 7.75% for the highest earners. They credit these and corporate tax changes for attracting more big industries from out of state and retaining businesses — which pay their own taxes — and for surpluses.