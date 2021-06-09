NC Senate's tax-cut plan gets initial approval by chamber

“If your heart is to help the least affluent among us, this bill will do that,” Newton, a Cabarrus County Republican, asked colleagues. “Can we afford these tax reductions and fund government as we need to fund government in North Carolina? And the unequivocal answer is yes, we can afford this."

The proposed JOBS Grant Program — paid for with up to $1 billion of North Carolina's share of American Rescue Plan funds — would send grants automatically to any entity that received Paycheck Protection Program loans or awards from four other business relief programs. The awards would be capped at $18,750.

Sen. Jay Chaudhuri, a Wake County Democrat who voted no, said the measure would take away money that the state needs for education and infrastructure.

“No one is disputing the value of tax cuts to those who need them the most. But out-of-state corporations and the superwealthy do not. They have done just fine in this pandemic,” said Sen. Wiley Nickel, another Wake County Democrat. Republicans used a parliamentary maneuver to block a vote on his amendment that would have halted the corporate tax phase-out and give grants of $500 or $250 to low- and middle-income families with children.

The bill needs one more affirmative Senate vote Thursday before the measure goes to the House. The Senate is expected to put the tax and business grant program in its two-year budget proposal later this month. These fiscal ideas are likely to be debated by Republicans in their final budget negotiations. Republicans have spent the past several years reducing the state’s income tax rates.

