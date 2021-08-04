NC sports betting bill gets winning vote from Senate panel

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Legislation to license and tax sports betting throughout North Carolina cleared its first Senate committee Wednesday, with supporters, for now, overcoming social conservatives who argue it will create more gambling addicts.

The bill's chief sponsor, Republican Sen. Jim Perry of Lenoir County, said many state residents already are wagering on sports from their computers or smartphones through out-of-state betting sites, or through conventional bookies. It makes sense to regulate these activities to promote transparency, and for the state to generate revenues for things like education, Perry told the Senate Finance Committee.

“We have sports betting today for those who want to bet. It’s just not something regulated and taxed by the state," Perry told committee members. “I don’t want to put my head in the sand over that issue, but I also don’t want to belittle anyone who’s uncomfortable with it.”

At least 20 states and the District of Columbia offer sports betting, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians opened onsite betting operations at its two far western north Carolina casinos earlier this year. Interest has taken off nationwide after a 2019 U.S. Supreme Court decision cleared the way for every state to legalize sports betting.