NC tax revenue soars, $6.5B windfall predicted by mid-2023

The increase in cash comes as North Carolina House and Senate Republicans agreed just last week that they would spend no more than $25.7 billion next year and $26.7 billion the following year in drawing up the state's two-year budget.

These revenue projections will be tweaked going forward. Still, the surge is largely based upon actual taxes collected in April and May. Federal stimulus funds also have boosted personal incomes and spending, forecast authors said, and the vaccination process has allowed commercial restrictions to be eased quicker.

Households flush with cash and rising stock and housing prices should drive up spending and business profits entering the next two years, a forecast document from the state budget office said.

Senate leader Phil Berger said late last week he didn't think “extra money will change what the House and the Senate agreed to" on spending limits.

He said extra funds would give lawmakers “a little more cushion” and could be used to beef up infrastructure spending, replenish the state's “rainy-day” emergency fund or pay for other one-time spending.