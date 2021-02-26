ND GOP House leaders: Simons should resign over misconduct

The documents said Pollert had been informed of some incidents before. In Friday's statement, he said leadership had always encouraged anyone with concerns to file a complaint if they wanted.

“While we have previously worked with various individuals to resolve issues with Representative Simons' inappropriate behavior, it is clear further action must be taken," Pollert said.

He said leaders will establish “a more formal reporting process” to handle any instances involving legislators.

Simons, a barber and rancher, was first elected in 2017 and is a member of the loosely organized Bastiat Caucus, a far-right group that supports limited government and gun rights. The Legislative Council is the nonpartisan research arm that includes accountants and attorneys who draft new laws and budget proposals for lawmakers and do research for them on various subjects.

The council's 14-page document includes allegations that Simons, who is married and has five children, had made “advances” toward female staffers and interns. Simons allegedly commented on women’s appearance, from their eyelashes to their hairstyles. He also allegedly attempted to give one female staffer a shoulder massage, the documents said.