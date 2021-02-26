ND GOP House leaders: Simons should resign over misconduct

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Top Republicans in the North Dakota House called Friday for GOP state Rep. Luke Simons to resign following a report that alleges a pattern of threats and sexual harassment.
House Majority Leader Chet Pollert and others in leadership said if Simons doesn't resign, the Legislature “will weigh all the information and options, including expulsion” when lawmakers return from their midsession break next week.
Lawyers for the Legislature documented allegations against Simons in a report released to The Associated Press on Thursday in response to a records request. Legislative Council Director John Bjornson said he decided to release the documents following an incident Tuesday at the Capitol cafeteria, where Simons accosted a pair of Democratic lawmakers in profane language over a disagreement about wearing a mask.
Simons didn't respond to phone messages from The Associated Press on Thursday, and on Friday, a person who answered the phone at his home said he wasn't speaking to news media. He apologized for this week's incident on his Facebook page and said it was contrary to his Christian values.
The documents said Pollert had been informed of some incidents before. In Friday's statement, he said leadership had always encouraged anyone with concerns to file a complaint if they wanted.
“While we have previously worked with various individuals to resolve issues with Representative Simons' inappropriate behavior, it is clear further action must be taken," Pollert said.
He said leaders will establish “a more formal reporting process” to handle any instances involving legislators.
Simons, a barber and rancher, was first elected in 2017 and is a member of the loosely organized Bastiat Caucus, a far-right group that supports limited government and gun rights. The Legislative Council is the nonpartisan research arm that includes accountants and attorneys who draft new laws and budget proposals for lawmakers and do research for them on various subjects.
The council's 14-page document includes allegations that Simons, who is married and has five children, had made “advances” toward female staffers and interns. Simons allegedly commented on women’s appearance, from their eyelashes to their hairstyles. He also allegedly attempted to give one female staffer a shoulder massage, the documents said.
Bjornson said female staff members have been told they don’t have to work with Simons.
Removing Simons from office would require support from two-thirds of the GOP-controlled House. Bjornson said there are no records of any lawmaker being expelled from the Legislature in at least a century.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.