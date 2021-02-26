ND House GOP caucus calls on Simons to resign over behavior

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Top Republicans in the North Dakota House called Friday for GOP state Rep. Luke Simons to resign following a report that alleges a pattern of threats and sexual harassment.

House Majority Leader Chet Pollert and others in leadership said if Simons doesn't resign, the Legislature “will weigh all the information and options, including expulsion” when lawmakers return from their midsession break next week, the Bismarck Tribune reported.

Lawyers for the Legislature documented allegations against Simons in documents released to The Associated Press on Thursday in response to a records request. Legislative Council Director John Bjornson said he decided to release the documents following an incident Tuesday at the Capitol cafeteria where Simons accosted a pair of Democratic lawmakers in profane language over a disagreement about wearing a mask.