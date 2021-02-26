 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
ND House GOP caucus calls on Simons to resign over behavior
View Comments
AP

ND House GOP caucus calls on Simons to resign over behavior

  • Updated
  • Comments
{{featured_button_text}}

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Top Republicans in the North Dakota House called Friday for GOP state Rep. Luke Simons to resign following a report that alleges a pattern of threats and sexual harassment.

House Majority Leader Chet Pollert and others in leadership said if Simons doesn't resign, the Legislature “will weigh all the information and options, including expulsion” when lawmakers return from their midsession break next week, the Bismarck Tribune reported.

Lawyers for the Legislature documented allegations against Simons in documents released to The Associated Press on Thursday in response to a records request. Legislative Council Director John Bjornson said he decided to release the documents following an incident Tuesday at the Capitol cafeteria where Simons accosted a pair of Democratic lawmakers in profane language over a disagreement about wearing a mask.

Simons didn't respond to phone messages from The Associated Press on Thursday, and on Friday, a person who answered the phone at his home said he wasn't speaking to media. He apologized for this week's incident on his Facebook page and said it was contrary to his Christian values.

The documents said Pollert had been told of some of the incidents. In Friday's statement, Pollert said leaders “will also be establishing a more formal reporting process between Leadership and Legislative Council that will increase awareness of instances involving legislators while also preserving victim confidentiality.”

Removing Simon from office would require support from two-thirds of the GOP-controlled House. Legislative Council Director John Bjornson said there are no records of any lawmaker being expelled from the Legislature in at least a century.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Rights group demands sanctions on Saudi prince

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
COVID-19 bill must drop minimum wage hike, arbiter decides
National Politics

COVID-19 bill must drop minimum wage hike, arbiter decides

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate parliamentarian dealt a potentially lethal blow Thursday to Democrats’ drive to hike the minimum wage, deciding that the cherished progressive goal must fall from a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill the party is trying to speed through Congress, Senate Democratic aides said.

+11
More policy, less pomp as Biden and Trudeau meet virtually
National Politics

More policy, less pomp as Biden and Trudeau meet virtually

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s first bilateral meeting with Canada’s Justin Trudeau since taking office was high on policy, low on pomp and featured a very large swipe at Biden's predecessor as the coronavirus forced the two leaders to convene virtually Tuesday rather than gathering with customary Oval Office fanfare.

+3
Republican wants to require national anthem in Wisconsin
National Politics

Republican wants to require national anthem in Wisconsin

  • Updated

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The national anthem would have to be played before all sporting events held at Wisconsin venues that received any public funding, from Green Bay Packers games at Lambeau Field to beer league softball games at local parks, under a bill that a Republican lawmaker introduced Thursday.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News