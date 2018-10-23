2nd official leaving Iowa agency after report on harassment

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa real estate regulator is leaving her post weeks after an investigation ordered by Gov. Kim Reynolds faulted her for failing to report sexual misconduct by her powerful boss.
The Iowa Finance Authority said Tuesday that Iowa Title Guaranty Director Tara Lawrence will leave the agency Nov. 2.
A press release said Lawrence "has played a critical role in the development and success of the organization" during her six years as an employee, including the last three as a director.
It made no mention of a report released last month that faulted Lawrence and agency lobbyist Wes Peterson for failing to report sexual harassment they witnessed by former authority director Dave Jamison.
Lawrence said last month that she stayed quiet because she feared retaliation and that she had also been harassed by Jamison, a longtime friend of the governor.
Peterson's attorney says he was fired last month over the report, although the agency has ignored questions about him.