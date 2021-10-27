 Skip to main content
AP

NDOW draining, expediting repairs at Cave Creek Dam near Ely

RENO, Nev. (AP) — State officials have decided to close and fully drain a reservoir in eastern Nevada to expedite repairs and eliminate potentially dangerous conditions at the 89-year-old Cave Creek Dam sooner than originally was planned over several seasons.

Cave Lake will be closed to visitors when the draining begins in late October or early November, the Nevada Department of Wildlife said Wednesday.

Engineers originally planned to maintain a minimum pool that would allow repairs to be done without draining the White Pine County lake near the Utah line.

The new approach will reduce dangers for contractors working in high-risk elements, allow the project to be completed potentially in one season and reduce potential for unforeseen complications, providing a substantial cost savings, NDOW officials said.

“Draining the lake is the safest, fastest and most cost-efficient way to ensure all Nevadans and visitors can continue to enjoy the recreational benefits that Cave Lake State Park has to offer in the near future,” NDOW chief engineer Rodd Lighthouse said.

An Associated Press investigation published in 2019 identified the 83-foot (25-meter) tall dam as one of at least 1,680 dams nationwide in poor or unsatisfactory condition and rated as high-hazard because of the potential for loss of life if they failed.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

