Nearly 2,000 try to testify online about religious exemption

“We as a society have become complacent. We do not understand the implications of these diseases, what the devastating side effects of these diseases can be,” Ross said.

Many of the parents who testified, often with their young children appearing on camera next to them, were not persuaded. Kelsey Sperl, for example, the mother of a toddler who she said will no longer be able to attend daycare if the exemption is eliminated, questioned whether a link between unvaccinated children and the spread of disease has been proven.

Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont said Tuesday that he supports having more students vaccinated in Connecticut.

“If it looks like people are using the religious exemption and we’re less likely to have people vaccinated in our schools, it gets more risky for their fellow students and more risky for teachers, I think the legislature’s on the right path,” he said.

Meanwhile, some parents raised concerns during Tuesday's hearing that state officials could ultimately require children to be vaccinated for COVID-19. The issue was also brought up by some parents last month who appeared at the state Capitol on opening day of the legislative session to protest ending the religious exemption.