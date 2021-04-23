Nearly 40% of Danbury FCI inmates refusing COVID-19 vaccine

Just under 40% of the inmates inside the federal prison complex in Danbury have refused to take the COVID-19 vaccine, according to federal officials.

The Connecticut U.S. Attorney's Office disclosed the latest vaccination numbers in a court filing Friday as part of class-action lawsuit over an alleged failure to protect prisoners from the coronavirus inside the institution.

There are currently 756 inmates at the Federal Correctional Institution Danbury, according to federal Bureau of Prisons website.

Since the prison first began offering the vaccine to inmates in January, 296 have refused to take it, according to the filing from the U.S. Attorney’s Office. There are 327 inmates in the prison who have been fully inoculated and another 177 who have received their first dose, according to the filing.

The new numbers come as prisoner advocates call on the government to do a better job educating inmates in the federal system about the benefits of vaccination.