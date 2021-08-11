Nearly 900 employees took $100 vaccine incentive, data shows

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Nearly 900 state employees and more than 200 of their spouses took advantage of Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine's vaccine incentive offer after he rolled it out last month, records show.

The Republican governor announced the offer — $100 for employees and $25 for their spouses — as COVID-19 vaccination efforts stalled amid spiking case numbers and hospitalizations.

“We are hopeful the enhanced incentive encourages any individuals on the fence regarding the COVID-19 vaccine,” Dan Tierney, a DeWine spokesperson, said Wednesday.

A day earlier, DeWine said his office has told every health department in Ohio that the state will be there if they want to try their own incentive program.

"If you think that will work in your community, we will be there to help support that with the dollars," DeWine said.

For the upcoming Aug. 27 paycheck, the state submitted incentive payments for 882 employees and 218 spouses, according to records provided to The Associated Press by the Department of Administrative Services.