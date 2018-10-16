LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Supporters and opponents of a proposal to limit the damages awarded in civil lawsuits in Arkansas report spending nearly $2 million combined last month in the campaign fight over the measure.
Arkansans for Jobs and Justice, the primary group campaigning for the proposed constitutional amendment, reported Monday raising more than $387,000 last month and spending more than $1 million. The group reported having more than $388,000 in the bank.
Protect Arkansas Families, which is campaigning against the measure, raised more than $205,000 last month and spent more than $941,000. The group reported having nearly $171,000 in the bank.
A Pulaski County judge has disqualified the measure from the November ballot, but an appeal of that ruling is pending before the state Supreme Court.