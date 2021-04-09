 Skip to main content
Neary to challenge Omaha Mayor Stothert in May election
AP

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert, a Republican, will face Democrat RJ Neary in the May 11 mayoral election, the Douglas County Election Commission said Friday.

The commission announced the results after counting 12,000 absentee ballots turned in during Tuesday's primary. The top two candidates in the primary race advance to the general election.

A total of 85,096 people voted in the primary. Stothert, the incumbent Republican who is seeking a third term, received 47,966 votes. Neary, a commercial real estate broker, received 13,162 votes, The Omaha World-Herald reported.

Stothert’s totals represented about 56% of the vote, while Neary received more than 15%.

"I am so excited to continue sharing my path forward with voters over the next five weeks," Neary said in a statement on Twitter.

Stothert congratulated Neary and third-place finisher Jasmine Harris and said she looked forward to a “vigorous debate on the future of Omaha.”

Harris received 11,993 votes, accounting for 14% of the vote. The two other Democrats who ran — Kimara Snipes and Mark Gudgel — received 7,469 and 4,087, respectively.

The results will be officially certified April 16.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Omaha World-Herald.

