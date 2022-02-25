 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Nebraska advances bill to review procurement practices

  • 0

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska lawmakers moved ahead Friday with a plan to review the state's procurement practices after facing multi-million-dollar problems with a child welfare provider that overpromised and under-delivered.

Lawmakers gave initial approval to a bill that would require the state to hire an outside consultant to conduct the study.

The measure by Sen. John Arch, chairman of the Legislature's Heath and Human Services Committee, comes in response to Nebraska's problems with Kansas-based St. Francis Ministries. St. Francis was a state contractor that oversaw the care of abused and neglected children in Douglas and Sarpy counties in the Omaha area.

St. Francis won its contract in 2019 after offering to provide services for less than 60% of the bid from PromiseShip, an Omaha-based agency that held the previous contract. Some state officials at the time questioned the bid, which turned out to be wildly low.

People are also reading…

The state later initially agreed to to pay St. Francis Ministries $197 million over five years. St. Francis later approached the state with a request to cover an additional $25 million shortfall for one of those years to keep the group from running out of money.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Russia-Ukraine: What to know as Russia attacks Ukraine

Russia-Ukraine: What to know as Russia attacks Ukraine

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine that opened with air and missile strikes on Ukrainian military facilities before troops and tanks rolled across the borders from the north, east and south.

Harris acknowledges 'real possibility of war' in Europe

Harris acknowledges 'real possibility of war' in Europe

MUNICH (AP) — Acknowledging “the real possibility of war,” Vice President Kamala Harris wrapped up a weekend of outreach to European allies with a push to bolster the West’s resolve in confronting Moscow with crippling sanctions as increasingly dire signs suggest Russia's Vladimir Putin plans to order an invasion of Ukraine.

EXPLAINER: Why half of Guantanamo's prisoners could get out

EXPLAINER: Why half of Guantanamo's prisoners could get out

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration has been quietly laying the groundwork to release prisoners from the Guantanamo Bay detention center and at least move closer to being able to shut it down. A review board that includes military and intelligence officials has now determined more than half of the 39 men held indefinitely without charge at the U.S. base in Cuba can now be safely released to their homelands or sent to another country. Decisions about several of these prisoners, including some denied under previous reviews, have come in recent weeks as the administration faced criticism from human rights groups for not doing more to close Guantanamo, releasing only a single prisoner over the past year.

Ukraine's Zelenskyy calls on Putin to meet as tensions soar

Ukraine's Zelenskyy calls on Putin to meet as tensions soar

MOSCOW (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, facing a sharp spike in violence in and around territory held by Russia-backed rebels and increasingly dire warnings that Russia plans to invade, on Saturday called for Russian President Vladimir Putin to meet him and seek resolution to the crisis.

Watch Now: Related Video

The Venice Carnival is back and the costumes are beautiful

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News