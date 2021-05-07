Nebraska advances DNA testing bill for violent crime cases

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska lawmakers gave initial approval Friday to a bill that would allow police to collect DNA samples from people who are charged with but not yet convicted of violent crimes, despite objections that it would infringe on civil liberties.

Supporters likened the measure to police fingerprinting someone who was just arrested and said it could help solve cold cases.

But opponents railed against the proposal as a potential violation of constitutional search and seizure protections, although the U.S. Supreme Court has upheld similar laws. Lawmakers advanced the bill, 30-11, through the first of three mandatory votes after overcoming a legislative filibuster to try to block it.

“We will make Nebraska a safer place with this bill,” said the sponsor, Sen. Robert Hilkemann, of Omaha.

Sen. Steve Lathrop, of Omaha, said collecting a DNA swab isn't much different than getting fingerprints from a suspect who was just arrested. Lathrop, an attorney and chairman of the Legislature's Judiciary Committee, said the bill is about “catching the bad guys” who are charged murder, kidnapping, assault, arson, sexual assault, robbery or burglary.

“This is getting a little astray when we say we’re trampling people’s rights,” he said.