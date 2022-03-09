Nebraska advances drug immunity for sex assault survivors

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — People who report sexual assaults to authorities in Nebraska could get immunity from alcohol or drug possession charges under a bill advanced by lawmakers on Wednesday.

Lawmakers gave the measure initial approval on a 29-6 vote.

The bill's sponsor, Sen. Adam Morfeld, of Lincoln, said it's designed to encourage sexual assault survivors and witnesses to come forward without fear of criminal charges if they had consumed alcohol or drugs.

The bill would only apply to simple possession cases and wouldn't protect people who distribute drugs or drive while intoxicated. To gain immunity, witnesses or survivors would need to cooperate with law enforcement.

Prosecutors opposed the measure, saying it would take away some of their discretion in deciding whether to press charges. Morfeld said prosecutors still have the ability to decide whether people affected are cooperating with law enforcement.

Morfeld, a Democrat, is running for Lancaster County Attorney.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0