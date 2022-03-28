 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Nebraska advances measure aimed at unfunded mandates

  • 0

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska lawmakers gave initial approval Monday to a measure that could require the state to reimburse cities, school districts and other local governments anytime the state imposes a new expense on them.

The proposed constitutional amendment advanced through the first of three required votes in the Legislature, 34-5. If lawmakers pass it, the amendment would appear on the November general election ballot where voters would approve or reject it.

The measure was introduced by state Sen. Carol Blood, of Bellevue, to help local governments and reduce their reliance on property taxes.

Property owners often complain to state lawmakers about their high property tax bills. Many local governments argue that their expenses are partly driven by state mandates that don't include funding to pay for them.

Blood pointed to Johnson County, home of the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution. She said anytime an inmate dies in state custody, local taxpayers pay for the prisoner's autopsy and a grand jury investigation.

People are also reading…

Some lawmakers said they agreed with the intent of the measure but had concerns about specific details and how it would be implemented.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Supreme Court tosses Wisconsin legislative voting maps

Supreme Court tosses Wisconsin legislative voting maps

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Wednesday threw out Wisconsin state legislative maps that were preferred by the state's Democratic governor and selected by Wisconsin’s top court, a win for Republicans that also makes it unclear what the boundaries will be for the fall election.

House Republicans, bullish on midterms, plot return to power

House Republicans, bullish on midterms, plot return to power

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The House majority seemingly within their grasp, Republican lawmakers huddling at a retreat in Florida this week turned to the architect of the “Republican Revolution” nearly three decades ago — former House Speaker Newt Gingrich — for ideas on starting their own political revolt come November.

Justices decide for themselves when to step aside from cases

Justices decide for themselves when to step aside from cases

WASHINGTON (AP) — Reports that the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas implored Donald Trump’s White House chief of staff to act to overturn the 2020 election results have put a spotlight on how justices decide whether to step aside from a case.

Ukraine thwarts Russian advances; fight rages for Mariupol

Ukraine thwarts Russian advances; fight rages for Mariupol

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian forces battled continuing Russian efforts to occupy Mariupol and claimed to have retaken a strategic suburb of Kyiv on Tuesday, mounting a defense so dogged that it is stoking fears Russia’s Vladimir Putin will escalate the war to new heights.

WVa lawmakers OK bill barring 'brainwashing' race teaching

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia lawmakers advanced legislation on Friday that would restrict the way public school teachers can talk about race, a bill one Republican delegate said is meant to protect kids from “brainwashing.”

Watch Now: Related Video

Study: Your cells have tentacles that experts say could help better understand cancer

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News