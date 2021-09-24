Nebraska advances new congressional map that could help GOP

The deal followed several days of closed-door negotiations among members of the Redistricting Committee. Earlier in the week, Speaker of the Legislature Mike Hilgers warned that he would end the special legislative session and postpone a decision on the maps until January if lawmakers failed to reach an agreement. Lawmakers were also expected to vote Friday on new legislative maps, which have not yet been made public.

“This has been a very tough and emotional operation," said Sen. Lou Ann Linehan, chairwoman of the Redistricting Committee.

Linehan, a Republican, initially proposed a map that would have split Douglas County, one of the few places in Nebraska where Democrats are competitive. Democrats blasted the proposal as gerrymandering — drawing districts to favor the party in power. Several said they wouldn't budge in their opposition.

The new plan still adds a lot of Republican voters to the district via Saunders County, a stretch of farmland and several smaller towns that's currently part of the more conservative 1st Congressional District.